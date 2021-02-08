Itanagar- Money culture is destroying state and politics- Kipa Babu

Itanagar– Former MLA and newly appointed BJP ST Morcha national secretary Kipa Babu has expressed concern over massive involvement of money in the politics right from the student politics.

Talking to the press here on Monday, Kipa Babu said money culture is destroying the state and politics. “In Arunachal educated politicians are pushed back. Those who don’t have leadership qualities but have money are made leaders. This is old culture and still is being followed,” said Babu.

He also said that “student politics has lost its charm. “Student leaders also spend money and after winning elections some of them get into business. There is a need of pure student activism.,” Babu added.

Further he said being appointed as national secretary of BJP ST Morcha is a recognition for his contribution to the party. “I have been a loyal BJP worker and have played a role in the strengthening of the party in the state. Whatever task party assigns, I am ready,” he added.