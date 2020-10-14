Itanagar: modalities to check traffic congestion discussed

Itanagar- To discuss modalities and check traffic congestion and to regulate parking specially in front of banks, the Deputy Commissioner Itanagar Capital Region Komkar Dulom convened a meeting with the Lead Bank Manager S Ranjit Singh, representatives from others banks and from Traffic in his Office chamber today.

The DC sought the cooperation of the banks for development of parking spaces near banks, placing placards for parking, banners etc under corporate social responsibility.

He urged them to work along with the Administration to check the nuisance of haphazard parking specially in front of banks during office hours.

Many other strategies for better management of traffic were also discussed in detail during the meeting.

The DC has urged the denizens of Itanagar Capital Region to cooperate with the Administration and to abide by the traffic rules.

He also urged that it is the social responsibility of every individual to make Capital Region a beautiful place to live in and regulating traffic would definitely contribute a lot towards it.

He has also urged the denizens to develop proper parking sense whenever the vehicles/ two wheelers are parked.