Itanagar: Miscreant open fire infront of Home Minister’s Bungalow

ITANAGAR- Reportedly miscreants open fire in front of Home Minister Bamang Felix’s official Bungalow No-2 at Niti Vihar today morning. As per information no one has been hurt in the firing incident while Home Minister was not at the resident during the incident. A top police officer said.

Home Minister Felix inform the press that , during the time of incident he was with the Chief Minster in a public function. DGP informed him about the incident over telephone.

When ” I returned home at around 4 PM, the IGP and other senior police officers were investigating the matter.

While condemning the incident, Felix said that everybody has to abide by the law and law will take its own course of action. Minister added.

IGP Chukhu Apa inform that the incident is of around 10 AM, As per video footage it is seen that miscreant has open fire infront of the gate of Bunglow No-2 which is of Home Minister. From video footage it is clear that there was only one miscreant. He said.

We have already started the investigation and hope that we will soon reached to them. As per footage two shots were seen, the latest position could not be revealed as of now. He said.

The miscreants might be mentally disturbed and till date no intention of the firing could be established. IGP added.

The capital police sources inform that a case has been registered at Itanagar Police station and investigation has been launched.