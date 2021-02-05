Itanagar- Media sensitization workshop on COVID-19 vaccine 

NAHARLAGUN- A day-long State level Media Sensitization Workshop on COVID-19 vaccine was organised today at State Training Hall, office of the Mission Director, National Health Mission Naharlagun with an objective to sensitize the media officials about COVID -19 vaccine .

Mission Director, National Health Mission, C.R. Khampa appreciating the media officials for their cooperation urged them to continue dissemination of factual and timely information regarding vaccine and create awareness to general public in dispelling the Myths and misconception associated with the vaccine.

He urged the media persons to double check the authenticity of information on COVID-19 vaccine with the health officials before disseminating it to the public. He further sought co-operation and support of media fraternity in disbursing correct information on COVID-19 vaccine and to encourage people in receiving the vaccine without any fear and hesitancy.

Additional Director Health & Joint Director (FW), Dr. S. Bhattacharjee informing that the vaccine is safe and effective said there are certain challenges that need to be countered well in time. This may include ensuring people received the factual information and timely information on updates of vaccine rollout progress and benefits. He further added people usually refuse vaccination out of fear and misconception which he hoped and expected will be addressed by our media fraternity.

Dr. Tage Taka, Medical officer, Routine Immunization gave a detailed presentation on overview of COVID-19 Vaccination programme and Building vaccine confidence and media support.

Among others Dr. Deepak Mili, Consultant (UNDP), Bijay Dungdung, Consultant (UNICEF) and Deputy Director (IEC) Ongtang Thamphang spoke.

Queries were raised by the media persons which were responded to and clarified by Nodal officer (NHM) & SIO (RI) Dr. D. Padung during the discussion session. On being asked about the non-eligibility of people in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, he informed that people with following conditions are not recommended to receive vaccines: below 18 years of age, pregnant women, lactating mother with child between 0-1 year and allergic reaction to a previous dose of COVID-19 vaccine.