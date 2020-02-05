Itanagar: Man who attacked Holongi policeman arrested

Itanagar

A policeman on duty was attacked by a Maruti Alto car owner/Driver near police check post at Hollongi, Said Papum Pare Superintendent of Police, Jimmy Chiram. The accused has been arrested.

Chiram inform that ” the incident occurred at 7 PM on Tuesday wherein a White Maruti Alto Car bearing registration No- AS 22 E 5810 hit a parked Truck from behind near the police check post.

When the policeman posted at Holloing check post went the accident site and checked , the driver of of the vehicle allegedly came with a Machete (Dao) and attacked the policeman from its blunt side of the dao.

The policeman received injuries on his shoulder. Immediate medical attention was given to the policemen. SP said.

One person sitting on the front side of the Maruti Alto car near the driver seat also sustained injuries in the crash who has been also medicated. SP informed.

A case at Balijan Police station has been registered vide No- 04/2202 u/s- 279/ 337/ 332/186/353/ 324 IPC. Both the driver and the person sitting on front seat of the car are from Itanagar.

Two persons has been detained including the injured person of the ill fated Alto Car, however the driver of the Alto Car has been arrested and will produced to court today, SP added.