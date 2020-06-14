Itanagar- Man in quarantine escaped from hotel, return after police launch search operation

Itanagar- A man who was in quarantine escaped from the Hotel Doni Polo Ashoka, but returned to the hotel when police started searching him, informed Tumme Amo, SP Capital in a message.

According to SP, on 13.06.2020 at around 7.30 PM, an information was received from Hotel Doni Polo Ashoka, that ” one quarantine inmate was found missing from his room”. The Capital police swung into actions and SDPO K Sikom, OC Itanagar PS Inspr. Phassang Simi, SI N Nishant, DEDO and team immediately rushed to the spot and thereby conducted search operation basing upon the mobile tower location showing IG Park area. The team was later joined by Dr. Tamar Kabak, MO and Inya Riba, Nodal Officer.

However, the inmate who was identified as Techi Pahi, S/O Techi Necha of Ganga Village returned to hotel on his own within about a few hours.

During inquiry, he revealed that he had managed to escape away from the hotel room with the help of windows which unfortunately dont have grills. He also revealed that on getting information from his mother about his search being conducted by police, he returned back to the hotel room. He has also confirmed that he didn’t meet anybody outside during this period.

Since, he had violated the SOP and hence, he was shifted to State Lekhi Quarantine Facikities Centre(SQCF) at Lekhi after getting verbal approval from DM, ICC, Itanagar.

Later, a formal complaint was received from Nodal Officer Er Inya Riba & Ita PS Case no 141/2020 u/s 269/271 IPC R/W Sec. 51(b) of DM Act 2005 has been registered against Techi Pahi.

Mean while, the Capital Police request every one who have returned from outside to cooperate with police and conduct with full responsibility and follow all SoPs and advice of the medical teams to keep Capital free of Corona virus.