Itanagar: Man buried alive in a landslide near Paanchali

Itanagar: Man buried alive in a landslide today morning at around 10.30 AM near Paanchali on 0 Point Tinali Mowb-II road in the city.

Itanagar Police station Inspector M Mibang inform that the incident occurred at around 10.30 when both husband and wife were cleaning the a nallah in front of their OBT residence. Though the wife have come the house for breakfast and calling the husband for the same and within a second a small landslide with stone hit her husband, and he buried alive. Wife tried to pull her husband but could not able and called her neighbors , but they could not save the man and then police was called . She said

The executive Magistrate Neelam Teji was also present during the rescue operation. The body was retrieved from the debris. She said. Adding that after conducting formalities the body has been handed over to the family members for conducting last rite. Inspector Mibang said.

The deceased has been identified as Yauchak Tadang, son of Yauchak Tamar, 34 years and a permanent resident of Balo village in Kra Daadi district. Mibang further said.

Deceased wife Meka Yauchak while said it was a horrible incident toady and never expect in such way. He was cleaning the nallah and usually he do and today also he was doing so. I also joined him and for taking breakfast, I first left the nallah toward the resident and all of a sudden a small landslide come from the hillside with stone hit my husband and buried alive. Not a single sound was heard during the landslide and I find my husband buried in the debris.

Without getting any support I called my friends and then to {POlcie who later retrieved my husband and thank the police and magistrate and other those who helped.

However later SDRF team also rushed to the team till such time the body was already recovered and handed over to the family members.

However the family members has appeal the state government to provide compensation and also support the victim at the hour of grief.