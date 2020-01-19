Itanagar:, Man attempt to rob , Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank

Itanagar

Unidentified man made a futile attempt to loot Itanagar branch of Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank in the morning hour, informed Tumme Amo, SP Capital. The incident, came to fore on Sunday morning after some locals noticed the damaged bank’s gate and informed bank authorities.

Miscreant manage to entered the bank by breaking the main entrance of the building, but he couldn’t success to break the strong room.

Amo informed that “on receipt of information from the Rural bank officer, the police team led by OC M Geyi and himself visited the place of occurrence at the Rural bank premise located at G Sector, Ganga Market, he was informed that the incident is of around 7.30 am.

Watch Video

As per CCTV footage it is found that the miscreant was a single person and has broken the main door and entered into the premise and damaged several article in the branch. The miscreant has entered the manager room and has tried to broke the almirah and also entered the cashier chamber and displace the property. The miscreant has damaged the server point and was looking for cash.

He could not do more damage and loss of cash from the branch but is a unfortunate incident and is a lesson for other bank to keep their premises safe and secure by providing of CCTV camera, provision of security guard and other security measures which are informed to them from time during every security review meetings. Amo added.

A case has been registered at Itanagar police station and investigation is being done to nab the culprit. Amo further said.

Rural Bank Manager Budhin Dutta inform that the miscreant has broken the main door has tried to go away cash and damage property but invain as we are keeping all security measures. We were informed by our building owner about the incident.

There is no loss of any cash however we are repairing all damaged caused by the miscreant, the manager said.