Itanagar- Mama Natung visits Itanagar Biological Park

Itanagar- The Minister, Environment & Forests, Mama Natung today made a maiden visit Itanagar Biological Park ( Zoo ) of the state capital complex. He take a stock of the present status of the Zoo with the top officials.

Natung discussed about the status of the zoo and discuses about the day to day activities of the staffs and health of the wildlife kept there.

Natung discused with Director (Bio Park, Itanagar) Joram Dopum, & Medical officer Dr Sorang Tadap who briefed about the wildlife animals in enclosures regarding their diet, health and safety.

Natung also met Luba; the 9 month old She-Bear.

Wile animals play a vital role in maintaining the ecological balane and food cycle of human life and life on the earth so it is important that we protect the animals and plant for our existence.

Environment & Forest Minister was accompanied with Principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) Wildlife G Kumar, Divisional conservator of forest (DCF) (Planning & Conservation)Nani Sha, DCF (WL & BD) Millo Tassar, Banderdewa territory DFO Bengia Abo.