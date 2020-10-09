Itanagar: Magic Club Arunachal Pradesh celebrates 7th foundation day

Itanagar- MAGIC Club Arunachal celebrated its 7th foundation on 9th October 2020 at many towns and districts of Arunachal Pradesh viz. Roing, Pasighat, Ziro, Raga, Bordumsa, Daporijo, Seppa and Itanagar by installing dustbins at various locations.

At Itanagar, members installed 51 nos. of dustbin at Vivek Vihar and DC Office, Itanagar.

The Deputy Commissioner Itanagar Capital Region Komkar Dulom urged the volunteers of Magic club to continue rendering selfless services for the cause of the society. He said such organisations who work without any expectation in return are the need of the hour who can contribute their share along with the Government for overall development of the state. The Magic Club on the occasion of their 7th Foundation year handed over 7 nos of Self made green dustbins to the DC for keeping the same in the office premises. The DC also handed over certificate of Appreciation for their contribution in the Covid-19 pandemic wherein the volunteers had helped the District Administration in distributing relief items to the needy people. Earlier in the day, Magic Club had also distributed dustbins to the shopkeepers of Vivek Vihar area.

At the same, DC distributed certificates to Club members who had volunteered during COVID-19 crisis and had thanked the club and also encouraged to keep up the spirit.

Dustbins has same been installed at every town where the celebration took place with a motto for the day ” one step towards cleanliness”.