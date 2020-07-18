Itanagar- Lockdown in capital complex would be extended- Secretary Health

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- The state Health Secretary, Dr P Parthiban on Saturday hinted that the lockdown in Itanagar Capital Complex may be extended once DC, ICR comes up with an action plan, to further stop the spread of COVID-19 cases.

Parthiban revealed that ” After rise of positive cases in several areas under ICR, the state government has asked the DC, ICC to prepare an action plan, and if the plan is able to convince the state government then I think the lockdown could be extended”.

Parthiban also disclosed that under state new SOP’s the truckers carrying essential commodities will be screened and tested in all check gates even it goes against the norms set by the central government to allow free movement of essential good carriers.

Over the complained raised in various media platforms that unhygienic accommodation and food are provided to inmates in QFs, the health secretary stated that all the facilities allocated are being looked after and run directly under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner, ICR and clarified that “I suggest DC ensure that quality and hygiene are maintained”.

“The DC is working very hard, we all must stand with capital District Administration at this times and we all should really appreciate the effort put by DC during this pandemic, ” the health secretary underlined.

“There are more than 300 people in CCC and 150 plus people were discharged today which shows recovery rate is also good when we compare it to new cases,” Parthiban disclosed.

Parthiban pointed out that people need to see and interpret the “progressive increase in recovery rate, how these 150 plus people were recovered “,

He also stated that as the District Administration and Health department is putting effort to curb the spread of the virus but pointed out that it should be the foremost responsibility of the public to follow SOP’s, wear masks and maintain social distancing.

On status of testing, Parthiban disclosed that Antigen and RTPCR tests of the secondary and primary contact of positive including vulnerable populations are being done massively scale and testing capabilities may increase in the near future too if required.