Itanagar Lockdown: grocery, vegetable, meat shops regulated, new guidelines are here    

Itanagar- The Deputy Commissioner Itanagar Capital Region Komkar Dulom informed that during the extended lockdown in Itanagar Capital Complex the opening and closing of grocery/ vegetable/ meat shops in various sectors/ colonies shall be regulated and would be permitted to open and only in daytime on 13th,14th and 17th July 2020 and remain closed on 15th, 16th,18th and 19th July 2020 .

An order has also been issued by the DC which stated that…..

The wholesalers in the main market area shall not directly sell to the consumers.

The retailers can buy from the wholesalers and sell to the consumers in the respective sector markets. The vegetable/meat vendors shall be allowed to sell in the sectors only.

The public should confine themselves to the shops in their respective sectors and not move to main market.

No vegetable/meat vendors are allowed to operate from main markets at Ganga, Akashdeep, C-Sector, Gandhi Market, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa.

Vendors would be allowed to sell their vegetables/meat at various sectors through vehicle/mobile shop etc. within the above said time period.

The order also stated that the movement of officers/officials of Dy CM & Finance are allowed as they are included under exemption category.

For attending emergent works including Centrally Sponsored Schemes, other offices and officials in Civil Secretariat/Directorate will be allowed to move as they are permitted to work with the prior approval of Chief Secretary as per above Govt. order.

The officers/officials of State/Central Government posted to Arunachal Pradesh from other parts of India are allowed to enter Itanagar Capital Region, however, they shall strictly follow the laid down SoP.

Also in view of heavy monsoon, the movement of all heavy vehicles shall be allowed from Banderdewa Gate.

Further the order stated that the other terms and conditions as stipulated vide this office earlier order of even no. dated 5th July’2020 shall remain unchanged.

The DC has appealed the denizens to cooperate with the Administration and not to venture out of their homes until there is urgency.