Itanagar: Locals voluntarily installed CCTV cameras in H-sector

ITANAGAR: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the H- sector welfare society have voluntarily installed Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in several important location to provide a secure environment to dwellers.

Addressing the inaugural program organised here today, Chief Guest, a senior citizen of the area Loma Changrang said that the surveillance cameras were installed to instil a sense of safety and security among residents.

“Silent they might be, but the role played by closed-circuit television cameras cannot be ignored,” he underscored pointing at rising cases of crime, theft, burglary and snatching cases in the state capital.

Meanwhile, the member of society claimed that this is the first time in the capital complex that the CCTV has been installed by residents to help DA in securing the neighbourhood.

The society members hoped that newly-installed cameras would ensure better vigilance about the movement of anti-social elements in the area, and help in preventing crimes.

According to members, the installation of CCTV cameras in the locality was planned long ago but couldn’t do so due to financial crunch. They collectively thanked the ex-councillor of the area, who donated the CCTV cameras along with monitors.

‘ Today programme would set an example for other people and and leaders of other colony and sector of capital Complex in such social welfare activities’. The local observed.