Itanagar: labourers entry to ICR suspended for two weeks- DC

Itanagar: Administration on Monday suspended labourers entry in Itanagar Capital Region ( ICR ) for two weeks to contain the spread of Coronavirus (Covid 19), informed Komkar Dulom, DC, ICR.

Briefing the pressperson at his office here at Chandanager, Deputy Commissioner cum Chairman DDMA Komkar Dulom said ” we have made temporary suspension of entry of labourers in the capital complex through checkgates leading toward capital region”.

The Antigen test for Covid 19 from Sept 1 to 13 in the check gates and other places, found that out of 10497 out of which 637 positive cases has been detected which is a matter of great concern, He said.

After the received of SoS from the task force of the capital complex it has been made mandatory to take up seriously otherwise it would be a challenging task for the administration and Covid task force to contain the spread of Coronavirus (Covid 19) in capital complex. He said.

“In view of the recommendation of the district health team and district task force the capital administration has issued temporary suspension of entry of labourers from outside state for two weeks from 16 to 29 September”. Dulom said.

For urgent project and important works of state and central government the administration will give relaxation or exemption on case to case basis. DC said.

Both the Covid Care centre of Lekhi and Zoo road are being filled up and if it is not controlled there may be crisis for the accommodation of the Covid patient and also to contain the possible spread of virus, DC added.

DC further said that every year on Sept 17 the people of state and region celebrate ‘Vishwakarma Puja’ in large numbers and the capital administration has restricted the celebration with limited gathering not more than 20 person and urge upon all to celebration committee to celebrate in low profile and appeal all the organizers not to go for immersion of idol or go for any procession and attend in large gathering.

DC also appeal all section of people of the capital complex to use facemask and maintain social distancing to remain safe and secure from Coronavirus (Covid 19) attack.

