Itanagar:  JDU will win the IMC polls, claims Senchumo Lotha

ITANAGAR: The North East Executive Council (NEEC) chairman of JDU Senchumo Lotha has claimed that the JDU will get absolute majority in the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) polls. Talking to press here at Niti Vihar, after addressing an election rally in support of state JDU President Ruhi Tagung, he expressed confidence that the party will win enough seats to govern the IMC.

“I am confident people of Itanagar will vote for us. In the recent Hyderabad municipal election the entire top BJP leadership from Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned but they lost,” he said. The Chairman also said that even though JDU is part of NDA, the political dynamic changes in the states based on local situations.

The Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso who was also campaigning for JDU nominee in his address urged people to participate in the election process. He expressed concern over the culture of getting people elected unopposed and termed such moves as dangerous for democracy.

“BJP and JD U are in alliance at centre. We support BJP here in the state too. The JDU was hoping to contest the IMC election in alliance. Even if 5 seats were provided to us, the party was ready to support BJP,” he said.

Kaso also alleged that those in the government job are being threatened with transfer and termination from the service if they participate in the election process. “This is not good at all,” he added.

Further Kaso appealed to the JDU workers not to indulge in any anti-social activities. “Let us fight the election peacefully and there should not be any violence. Even if the opponent provokes, please maintain peace,” Kaso appealed.