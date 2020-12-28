Itanagar: JDU will sit in opposition in the IMC Techi Kaso

ITANAGAR: The Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso has said JDU will sit in opposition in the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) as it has failed to get the required majority. Speaking to the press here on Monday Kaso said the party will extend support to the BJP on the issue of development and for betterment of the capital complex.

“Result has been satisfying. We tried hard to put up a spirited fight during the election. People trusted my work as MLA and have supported JD U candidates. But we have failed to secure the majority and we have to accept the verdict of the people of the capital,” said Kaso, who is the lone MLA of JD U in the state.

He also said as the election is over now it is time to concentrate on development issues. “Everyone should join hands together to improve Itanagar. Irrespective of tribe, religion, area, everyone should have the opportunity to live with dignity in the capital,” he added.

Kaso made it clear that JDU is not against BJP or state government. “JDU is part of an alliance at national level. But in the state both fought separately. I have nothing against anyone and I am not competing with anyone. I only want betterment for Itanagar,” said Kaso.

He iterated that the culture of getting people elected unopposed is against democracy. On the issue of 6 legislators of JD U joining BJP, Kaso said it is the decision of individual MLAs and he doesn’t have much to say in this regard. I wish good for the 6 legislators. I am happy for them. Most of them are young MLAs and have bright futures,” he added.

He called upon all the newly elected corporator of JD U to work sincerely for the people of their respective area.

Meanwhile, The NPP legislature party leader Tapuk Taku has informed that party’s lone corporator will extend support to BJP in the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC). Talking to the press here on Monday Taku said NPP is part of NEDA and NDA, so it is quite natural that the party will support BJP.