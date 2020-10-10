Itanagar: JDU leaders woos to strengthened party, eyes on ULB election

Itanagar- The leader of Janata Dal United, ( JDU ) a ruling party alliance at centre and in state on Friday discuses to strengthened the party at grassroots level. The sources in the party said that they are eyeing the upcoming the Urban Local Bodies ( ULB )election in state.

The party meeting held here at a city hotel on Friday was attended by all the seven legislature including the party leader in the legislative assembly and capital MLA Techi Kaso and state party chief Ruhi Tagung. A release said.

The meeting discussed various issue including strengthening of party organization, strengthening of state unit and launching of membership drive to strengthen the party in their respective assembly constituency by respective elective representative and other leaders. The meeting also discussed with regards to the ensuing Bihar assembly election. The release said.

The meeting also discuses to start campaigning for Bihar assembly election and also to those who are residing in the region and state to support the JDU part in Bihar election through electronic means the release added.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of State president Ruhi Tagung attended by all the legislature and party executive members.