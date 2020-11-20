Itanagar: Indian Medical Association Arunachal Pradesh to oganise plasma donation drive

ITANAGAR: The Indian Medical Association Arunachal Pradesh Unit (IMA-AP) announced to organize plasma donation drive from 23 to 28 November at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science (TRIHMS), Naharlagun to meet the shortage of plasma which is need of the hour.

Speaking to media persons in a press conference today at press club, President IMA-AP Dr. Lobsang Tsetim appeals to the Covid-19 survivor to voluntarily donate plasma and help in this battle against Covid-19, also as an obligation to humanity and contribute bit in combating the virus.

“Plasma donation is the need of the hour, considering the surging cases in the state”, said Dr Lobsang stating that the plasma donation for convalescent plasma therapy is to improve the recovery rate and reduce mortalities in the state.

Reportedly, out of 14800 only 8 cured patients in the state have come forward and donated their plasma, while others are afraid of getting re-infected by the virus which is a misconception among them, and hence, refuse to donate, he informed

Meanwhile, IMA-AP unit general secretary Dr Jego Ori informed that one plasma unit can save two lives, terming plasma as therapeutic treatment to kill the virus. A recovered patient can donate once in every 15 days upto two months after discharge.

‘The therapy includes extracting the plasma from the recovered person’s blood after 28 days of their recovery date and infusing it into a sever Covid-19 patient, as it contains a specific neutralizing antibody that removes pathogens, and possibly stop the virus from combining with the cell surface receptor, further stopping the disease progression’, he added

Dr Ori also added that those individuals completed two months or minimum 28 days of their recovery date both symptomatic and asymptomatic, age group of 18 to 60 years mostly male, and female who have not conceived yet are eligible to be a donor.

“Chief Minister of the State had promised to provide some recognition to donors as an award”, said president IMA-AP unit.

The registration for the drive has started and interested individuals can enroll their names through telephone contacts; 9402782869, 7628977650, 9436069257