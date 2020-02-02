Itanagar: IMC workers Salary will be disbursed soon- IMC Administrator

Itanagar

The salary of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation ( IMC )and Sanitary workers will be disbursed soon, said Capital DC and IMC Administrator Komkar Dulom.

Talking to media, Dulom said that the pending salary of the workers engaged for collecting and cleaning of garbage’s under the NGO will be disbursed soon. The file for the same has been approved and will be sanction by the government on Monday and accordingly it will be disburse soon.

It must be mention here that the salary for the workers were lying pending from more than eight months.

As I joined DC Capital and took charge of the IMC Administrator I have been working on it and the file will has been approved and sanctioned within a week and accordingly disbursed to more than two hundred eighty workers. He said.

However, Dulom appeal the workers to continue the work with dedication and sincerity and devote with renowned zeal so that our capital city remain clean and hygiene. He also appeal the city dwellers to cooperate the IMC and administration in making the city clean.