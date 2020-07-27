Itanagar: IMC Ward No, 15,16 & 17 emerge as Covid-19 hotspots-  says DMO

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Based on test results since last few days, the ward no 15, 16 & 17 of IMC are emerging as the major hotspots of Covid-19, revealed Dr Mandip Perme, DMO Capital Complex.

“From Wednesday onwards we are going to increase the number of teams conducting antigen tests in these wards. Aggressive testing is the only means to isolate the infected people and thereby break the chain,” he said.

The DMO also said total 3126 tests have been conducted in Itanagar capital region in the last two days and 52 positive cases have been detected. “On Sunday no tests were conducted in the IMC wards. The teams were given day rest to recharge themselves. But tests were conducted at Hotel Ashoka kiosk centre, Banderdewa check gate and state quarantine centre Lekhi,” said DMO Dr Perme.

However he said antigen tests resumed on Monday covering all the 20 wards and 2257 tests were conducted.

“Once again Dokum colony, Naharlagun had the highest 20 positive cases followed by Polo colony Naharlagun where 6 people tested positive. In Itanagar only four people tested positive of which one is from Lower Vivek Vihar and other 3 from the places adjoining to KFC in 0 Point Tinali area,” added Dr Perme.

The DMO appealed to the people to extend cooperation with the frontline workers conducting antigen tests in various wards. “Without the support of the public, it might not be possible to break the chain of transmission. We seek cooperation of the people of the ICR region,” said the DMO.