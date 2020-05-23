Itanagar: IMC team continue sanitizing every corner of capital complex

Naharlagun- Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) is sanitizing every corner od capital complex including, commercial places, shops, banks, government offices etc since day one of the nationwide lockdown. Informing this IMC chief Executive Engineer Tadar Tarang said teams are designated for sanitizing different places in Itanagar and Naharlagun areas.

We have sanitization team at PTC quarantine centre, Banderdewa, Hollongi & Gumto checkgates. Also a team will be ready to sanitize Lekhi quarantine centre once it starts functioning, said Tarang.

Around 35 IMC personnels are engaged in the sanitization drive. The state government has also pressed Itanagar and Naharlagun Fire Service vans for this drive along with a team of veterinary officers and staffs.

Inter-state bus terminal (ISBT), Inter-state Truck terminal (ISTT), BPL housing campus, Hills College, and Law College Lekhi were sanitized today by IMC personnels under the supervision of Executive Engineer Tadar Tarang.

On lapse of garbage collection service, he said repairing of garbage trucks is posing a problem as due to lockdown garages are not available. However garbage’s are being disposed off even there are lots of hindrance, he assured the service will be made available smoothly.

Meanwhile Former minister Nabam Rebia while appreciating the sanitary workers of IMC lauded their role as a frontline workers and appreciated their dedicated and sincere efforts in sanitizing the capital complex.

Interacting the media, Rebia said that all the frontline workers which include sanitary workers, police and medical fraternity need to be supported and cooperated. The advisory and guidelines issued need to be obey and we all have to put extra effort in fight against the Coronavirus (Covid-19) so that we remain safe in green zone. Rebia added.