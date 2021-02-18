Itanagar: IMC Mayor visits Tai Ania’s vegitables farm

ITANAGAR- Youth should not only depend on the government jobs, you can also opt Agri- horticulture as entrepreneurship, said Mayor-Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Tame Phassang while visiting a vegetable firm at Chimpu (Ward No.1) .

While visiting the vegetable farm of one Tai Ania being run under Hamara Arunachal Abhiyan(HAA), IMC Mayor interacted with her to get first-hand information for the production of vegetables in the line of ‘Aatmanirbhar’ and to support ‘ Vocal for Local ‘ called by the prime Minister Narendra Modi.

‘I am very much delighted to know that there are some people in urban areas also who opt for agriculture as entrepreneurship. I have been informed that she make a good profit by producing organic vegetables on her farm, he said.

when asked about his purpose of visit to the farm, Phassang said besides the garbage, traffic, and sanitization issues of IMC we are also looking to support local entrepreneurs who produce organic vegetables in and around the IMC jurisdiction.

The recent lockdown has taught us the importance of Aatmanirbhar (Self Reliant) so, we IMC will also support such local farmers and formulate mechanism in the next Business meeting of IMC for them, asserted Phassang.

Emphasizing the youths to opt entrepreneurship, Mayor said there is a huge scope in Agri –Horticulture, instead of running behind the government jobs and contract works youth should opt such enetrprenureship. Beside state government, IMC will also extend support such people who opt for Agr-Horticulture in the line of ‘Aatmanirbhar ‘ under our jurisdiction, stated Mayor.

Briefing about her success, Tai Ania informed that she sell quintals of vegetables every week in the local market. I grow various vegetables like cabbage, chili, tomato ete, he added.

Besides, Mayor, Deputy Mayor Biri Bassang , Corporator Ward No. 1 Lokam Anand and other officials visited the vegetable farm of Tai Ania .