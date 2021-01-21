Itanagar: IMC Mayor Tame Phasang inspects several projects

ITANAGAR– Newly elected IMC Mayor Tame Phasang, on Thursday toured several wards and took stock of the basic amenities, local issues and projects.

Phasang was along with team of Corporaters and officials, visited several infrastructure which include burial and cremation ground at Chimpu, solid waste management plant at Chimpu, Modern abattoir house, Seepage treatment plant, inspected few site for establishment of IMC Office, inspected Banderdewa check gate for its face-lifting etc.

Phasang was speaking to media after marathon inspection of several civic amenities and infrastructure created in Capital complex by IMC and urban development department earlier.

WATCH VIDEO

Phasang said that it is very early to say anything on the amenities created by IMC or Urban Development of some of which are defunct while some are in bad shape, some need renovation, repairing and maintenance.

“we will see that whatever the infrastructure created by state government, capital administration, Itanagar Municipal Council and other bodies are function smoothly and for which the inspection with all the corporater and official of Itanagar municipal corporation (IMC) are being done”. Phasang said.

After the inspection, officials will work out proper planning and policy for its completion, renovation and repairing and ensure its proper utility.

“ any infrastructure meant for public utility need to be utilized in proper way and its upkeep would be in proper if all the general public understand the civic sense and feel the property as our own” phasang said.

We will try to sit once every month wherein all necessary projects, proposal and public grievance will be discussed, which would be in the greater interest of public service. He said.

The officers and engineers of IMC has been asked to take up the latest technology so that the work of the IMC also get updated in accordance with time. he said.

With regard to payment of salary of IMC staffs and officials, Phasang inform that the issue was also raised by Capital DC during the interaction programme and assure to take up soon, Phasang added.

IMC Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu, IMC Engineer Bengia Kame, Tadar Tarang and other officials of IMC and other also accompanied the team of IMC Corporaters led by Tame Phasang.