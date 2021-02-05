Itanagar: IMC Mayor launches SHL Nahar Oil Soap

NIRJULI- Mayor-IMC –Tame Phassang launches Nahar oil based–‘SHL Nahar Oil Soap’ developed by Mechanical Department North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) in the line of ‘Vocal for Local ‘here today at NERIST campus.

Director –NERIST Prof. HS Yadav, Regional Coordinator- UBA, Prof Parip Lingfa, Corporator-IMC cum President Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industries (ACC&I) Tarh Nachung, faculty members, students attended the event.

Appreciating the team of Mechanical department of NERIST for such innovative ideas, Phassang stated ‘developing such cost-effective commonly uses items that too with Nahar Oil is really commendable job. Mostly we use Nahar tree for decoration purposes only, but today team of Professors and scientist from NERIST proved that anything & everything is useful in this world with technology, added Mayor.

Such innovation with locally available resources is the true steps toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call of ‘Vocal for Local’. I urged the local denizens to come forward and use such products for self-reliant and to support the local entrepreneurs and encourage our scientists.Moreover, IMC will look forward and extend all possible support to the team of NERIST for more such innovation and technologies, assured Phassang .

President-ACC&I cum Corporator, Tarh Nachung also appreciated the team and assured that he will extend all support for marketing if the team produce the soap commercially .he also urged the other department of NERIST to bring more such innovative technologies.

Regional Coordinator-UBA, Prof. Pradip Lingfa informed that the Nahar oil-based Soap has been developed under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, sponsored by the Ministry of Education (GOI). Besides the soap, we can also develop Biodiesel from Nahar oil and other products added Prof Lingfa. He also informed that under UBA atleast five villages has been adopted where they help the villagers with research and technology to support aatma nirbhar .

Earlier, Prof. (ME) Sandeep Singh elaborated all the procedure and components of the Nahar Oil Based Soap developed by the team.