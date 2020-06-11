Itanagar- IMC faces fund crunch, Lifting of garbage badly affected

Itanagar- The Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) facing fund crunch causing failing to collect garbage from various markets, sectors and colonies of the capital region including both side of National Highway (NH-415). For the last many days not a single vehicle has arrived in some of colonies/sectors to collect garbage including that if National Highway in twin city and Nirjuli, Karsingsa and Banderdewa areas.

The situation is the same in the market areas too. Heaps of garbage remain unattained in various markets.

“We have repeatedly made calls to the IMC officials to collect garbage but no one has turned up for the last many days. Besides looking ugly, the garbage dumped near markets is a huge health threat,” said a shopkeeper at Naharlagun. In Itanagar too, the residents have alleged that garbage is not being collected in the colonies and sectors by the IMC.

Meanwhile reacting over it, the IMC Executive Engineer Tadar Tarang informed that garbage collection has been affected due to fund issue. “IMC had four month dues for POL items at various petrol pumps of the capital region.

We managed to clear due for the two months. However the petrol pumps have refused to issue diesel for the garbage trucks till the due for the remaining two month is also cleared,” he said. Further he informed that he has apprised the higher authorities about the situation.

“Besides dues for POL items, we also need to repair the vehicles. The IMC has 40 vehicles but only 25 vehicles are on road now. Rest needs repairing,” he added. He said as soon as the POL payment is made, the garbage collection will resume in all the parts of the capital region.

However, lifting of garbage in Itanagar has started today and hope the work at Naharlagan and other areas also resume soon and it is cleared. Tarang added.