Itanagar:  IMC Corporater Gyamar Taz visits Govt School,  discussed school pathetic condition

ITANAGAR- The Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Ward No 6 Corporater Gyamar Taz today visited the Government Higher Secondary School with the members of School Managing Committee (SMC) here at ESS Sector and discussed the present condition of the school with the school authority.

Briefing the media, IMC Corporater inform that “It has given me pain to see that several infrastructure has been in bad shape and the school need immediate proper repairing and maintenance so that it can function properly. There is also land encroachment issue”. He said.

Watch Video

I will try my best effort to bring the good face of the school but need the consistent support from the school managing committee, teaching fraternity and the important one are the students who studying there. He said.

Several top official and several leaders are the products of the GHSS Itanagar and in passage of time everyone has extended their support but now the school need proper support of all including the education department and hope everything come to shape in time to come. He said.

I will raise the issue at proper platform for its, renovation, repairing and maintenance under smart city project, urban development, education department and capital district administration. Taz added.

It is to mention that the team led by IMC Corporater visited all the infrastructure and campus including laboratory, library, classrooms, toilets and school playground etc.