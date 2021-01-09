Itanagar: IMC Commissioner inspects Burial cum crematorium ground

KARSINGSA: The Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu today carried out inspection of the Burial cum crematorium ground with field officers and take stock of the present situation and update of the work progress to made functional of the property.

The required high-mast light has been installed, and some other required repairing and maintenance is being done and updated so that the property is being utilized for public service soon.

However, IMC Commissioner inform that few internal machines and other needs to be repaired and replaced so that it is made functional if the company allotted the work carry out their duty and responsibility immediately.

Nabam Taram AE (E) among other officials of IMC were present during the inspection.