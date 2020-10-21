Itanagar: Himalayan University Organises Webinar on ” Maintenance for Wife, Children and Parents”

Itanagar- Department of Law, Himalayan University organized the one day Webinar on “Understanding the Procedure of Maintenance for Wife, Children and Parents” on 21st October, 2020. The theme was proposed considering the issues of maintenance have become a talking point in the nation, particularly for the tribal and the rural populations.

The keynote speaker of the Webinar was Smt. Jaweplu Chai – Member Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh Legal Service Authority, she was also the first Women Judge from Arunachal Pradesh. The other distinguish speakers were – Prof. Madhumita Dhar Sarkar, Dean- School of Legal Studies, Assam University, Dr. Balaji Naika, Professor- University of Delhi and Adv. Kani Nada Maling, General secretory Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society.

Dr. Pankaj Chaudhary, HOD Faculty of Law, Himalayan University welcomed all the eminent guests

In the Inaugural address Honorable Vice Chancellor emphasized that this legal issue has a human face, and it is the duty of all the persons involved in the legal ecosystem to protect legal rights of common people.

The KeyNote Speaker Smt. Jaweplu Chai – Member Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh Legal Service Authority elaborated the procedure of getting maintenance, she further described how to approach the court. She highlighted the overall issue of maintenance, interim maintenance, and importance of Section 12 of Legal Service Authorities Act, 1987 and their functions for the needy people.

Dr. Madhumita Dhar Sarkar, Dean Assam University told that Section 125-128 of CPC make the provision for maintenance for wife children and parents, she further explained that in current scenario even the live-in partner can claim the maintenance. She beautifully explained the step by step procedure for approaching court.

Dr. Balaji Naika, Professor- University of Delhi, explained the procedure to be followed at the family court. He said that the purpose this act is not to punish rathe to prevent the homelessness by way of procedure to provide a speedy remedy.

Adv. Kani Nada Maling, General secretory Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society, told the history of Arunachal Pradesh Women Society. She told how APWS is protecting the rights of women since 1970.

In the end the experts gave answers to the quires of participants.

The convenor and co-convenor of the webinar were Assistant Professors, Ms. Christina Ering and Mr.Mukesh Prasad Department of Law respectively. The vote of thanks was delivered by Mr. Ipe Eshe.