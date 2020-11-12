Itanagar: Govt Schools not Dumping Ground – Nyamar Karbak, MLA

ITANAGAR: While attending the Valedictory function of the 2nd batch of the State Level Refresher Training Course for Pre-Primary School Teachers organized by the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, an Integrated Scheme for School Education (ISSE) at Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre, Itanagar today, Nyamar Karbak, MLA of Liromoba Constituency-cum-Adviser to the Department of Home, Tax & Excise and Narcotics, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh remarked that the Govt Schools are not dumping grounds as many people think but places from where the state has got most of the top level officers.

The MLA also encouraged the teachers to perform well in their fields and emphasized that since the New Education policy 2020 has bottom-up approach the teachers had great role to play in improving the education system.

The Deputy State Project Director Samagra Shiksha/ISSE Shri Nangram Pingkap, APCS emphasized on the need of convergence with the Women and Child Department for the effective and efficient implementation of pre-school education system.

The Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan which subsumes the 3 schemes of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) and Teacher Education (TE) planned the training course in 4 batches with the 2nd Batch which consisted of more than 80 teachers from Upper Subansiri district and the entire districts of Siang belt viz, East Siang, Upper Siang, Siang, West Siang, Shi Yomi, Lepa Rada and Lower Siang undergoing the training since 9th Nov’2020 till 12th Nov’2020.

Certificates of participation were given to the Participants and the Resource persons. The participant teachers not only thanked the organizers for providing them the training but also presented a short and beautiful culture programme that included puppetry, action songs, etc.