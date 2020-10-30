Itanagar- Girl missing from Assam recovered in Donyi Colony

Itanagar- A 20-year-old girl Pinky Brahma of Udalguri (Assam) who was missing since 08 Oct, 2020, was recovered safe by Capital police from Donyi colony of Itanagar , informed Jimmy Chiram, SP, Itanagar Capital Region.

SP informed that ” On 23/10/2020 a information received from Udalguri Dist. (Assam) about that girl who was missing since 08/10/2020/. They have shared the information about that missing girl is residing some where in Itanagar.

Accordingly SP Capital, Jimmy Chiram constituted a team consisting of SDPO Itanagar Dy SP K Sikom, OC PS ITA Inspr. P Simi and SI A K Singh. The team in coordination with Udalguri Dist police team made several efforts in this regard, reliable sources were engaged in various colonies of Itanagar and the photo of the missing girl was shared with them.

Finally with the help of technical surveillance and input from reliable sources the team came to know that the missing girl is residing somewhere at Donyi Colony, Itanagar. Physical verification was done and it is found that she is working as house maid at the house of one local employer.

The missing girl was examined thoroughly and she stated that she left her house with her own will due to some personal problems of her and came to Itanagar and got employed as house maid with the help of one of her facebook friend namely Nizam Boro.

Accordingly the Udalguri Police was informed about recovery of the mising girl, they came here at Itanagar on 25/10/2020 and the recovered girl was handed over to them after oberving necessary formalities.

Team Assam Police lauded the excellent coordination shown by the Capital Police for recovering of a missing girl and appreciated its prompt action.