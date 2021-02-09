Itanagar: Ganga-Jully road will be open by the end of March- Techi Kaso

ITANAGAR- The Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso on Tuesday visited Ganga-Jully road to take stock of the progress of the restoration work. The road was washed away at two places in the last monsoon and PWD is currently working to restore this stretch of road. Talking to the press Kaso said Ganga-Jully road will be open for traffic by the end of March.

“Engineers have assured to complete work by March 15. But we need to keep a window of 15 days so that the road is open after everything is in order. More time is needed especially for the curing process at the culvert site,” said Kaso.

The local MLA also visited the police colony and Vivek Vihar area. “A 50 metre RCC bridge has been planned at the police colony to replace the present suspension bridge.

However the tender process was stopped by the government. We are waiting for the tender process to re-start. The permanent bridge will come up in the next few years,” said Kaso.

Kaso also appealed to the state government to carry out the repairing work near Dera Natung College in Vivek Vihar where a portion of road is on the verge of collapse.

“If urgent repairing is not done, the road will collapse along with several buildings located in the area. I appeal to the state government to immediately look into it before disaster strikes,” he said.

Further Kaso informed that 9 important bridge projects of the capital complex are currently pending at the commissioner planning office.

“I understand the government is facing some financial issue due to Covid 19. But priority should be given to road and bridge projects. Individual schemes like construction of retaining walls, drains etc in the private properties should be discouraged,” added Kaso.