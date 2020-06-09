Itanagar- Former SAA Chairman Gora Makik joins BJP

Itanagar- I will try my best effort for strengthening of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in capital complex, said former Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA) Chairman Gora Makik.

Makik who joined the saffron brigade today at a simple function held here at Capital district Unit BJP officer at E Sector in the city.

I have been watching the activities of the BJP for quite sometime and liked party’s activities under the present leadership of BR Wahge who has been a role model of the party when it was in bad days.

While praising the activities of government under the leadership of Pema Khandu, Makik said that the state government is doing excellent work in containing the spreading of Coronavirus in state by imposing compulsory RTPCR test and followed by quarantine.

He said that my joining to party is to serve the people and well-wisher in best possible way. He urge upon to maintain all advised SoP which are being issued by the administration and medical fraternity in the greater interest of the general public so that we remain away from the Coronavirus (Covid-19). Makik added.

BJP Capital district unit President Tarh Soping who welcome Gora Makik in party fold advised him to work for strengthening of the party in the capital city and adjoining area.

In view of maintaining social distancing the joining of several other local leaders were differed and will be held soon and party activities will be geared up accordingly.

State Vice President Taiek Goi, Secretary Tadar Niglar and several other top party leaders were present on the occasion.