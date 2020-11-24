Itanagar: former Councilors, Deputy Chief Councilor join BJP

NAHARLAGUN: Two former IMC councilor and one former Deputy Chief Councilor today joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a functioning where several supporters, well-wishers and aspirants candidates were present.

Today the main face who joined the saffron brigade are former Deputy Chief Councilor Tarh Nachung, former councilors Tatung Tania, Taba Takia and aspirants which include Hari Yaying, Rido Ania Rechi and dozens of supporters from various parts of capital complex in presence of several top BJP leaders of state.

Welcoming members, Capital district BJP president Tarh Soping said that they had left the party due to certain reason and today it is their homecoming. He urge upon all the party workers and leaders not to compare as new and old.

Nachung while addressing the gathering inform that “I have been in the capital more than thirty five years and has been associated with several organization and worked several social welfare activities. I was Deputy Chief Councilor and was in JDU earlier and today joined the BJP.

“I have been witnessing the activities of the present leadership of BJP and its government lead by Pema Khandu and his leadership is liked by me which made me to join the saffron brigade”. Nachung said.

There are opportunity and since the JDU having alliance with ruling and will make me no difference but the BJP with a principle and discipline will give me more scope for public service to the people of capital complex. Nachung added.

BJP Vice President Tarh Tarak, Spokesman Tadar Niglar, Naharlagun/Nirjuli Mandal President Tarh Kaha, Capital BJP General secretary Raha Tagin Tara among other address the gathering.