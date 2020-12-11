Itanagar: first death anniversary of Mepung Passang Cheda observed

ITANAGAR : ( By- Pradip Kumar ) Human beings come and leave this mortal world with passing time but few leave behind their indelible foot prints. And this was evident on Friday on the first death anniversary of Mepung Passang Cheda, wife of Arunachal Pioneer Editor Chopa Cheda.

On this day 365 days ago, this loving woman, mother of six children, had left for her heavenly abode while undergoing treatment in private hospital at Chennai leaving her near and dears, particularly press fraternity shell shocked as she had endeared one and all by her endearing nature.

Born on 12th July, 1980 in a village under Chayatajo assembly constituency and sister of Tame Passang, she was destined to be Chopa’s life partner and no one knew about her short journey in this life.

People from all strata of life, including Chayangtajo MLA Hayeng Mangfi, press fraternity, including senior most print-electronic journalist Pradeep Kumar, Itanagar Press Club president Dodum Yangfo, APUWJ president Amar Sangno, AAPSU team led by president Hawang Bagang, NGO and CBO representatives in large number joined the somber occasion where Beth RC missionary Gedi Kino led the prayer and unveiling her statue before all offered their floral tributes to the departed soul.

Chopa expressing her deep shock said that his wife could not tell her last wishes before closing her eyes. However, guessing that her soul would be happy, he had arranged marriage of their maid servant and gifted a local bead to her youngest sister Sitnai Cheda Jamoh, who was nourished by them since childhood.

Referring to insurance policies worth crores executed by his wife without his knowledge, Chopa, also former APC president, became emotional while as he was dead against insurance but later realized her farsightedness. He also extended his gratitude to all who extended their financial help for her treatment, particularly Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union MoS Kiren Rijiju, MLAs Phurfa Tsering & Mangfi. All of them except CM had visited Chennai to see her, he said.

“As Gyadom Welfare Society president she had conceived the how to manage funds that has been benefiting the women to great extent”, society’s present president Tumkap Taigang Gyadang said, while her brother Tade Passang said that no human being is replaceable but her soul is present amongst us.

“On her arrival at Itanagar, she (Mepung) with her unique personality created the charisma to endear one and all despite being buari of a remote Losak Cheda village. Though she was not holding any position by the very gathering is the proof her immaculate personality, Kumar said.

He read out his poem composed on the spot, reflecting the unparalleled personality of the departed soul.

Aap ayyi chali geyi

Aap ayi dil to bhardi

Aap ayi dil to bhardi

Pyarse dilto

Aap ayi chali gayi

Aap ayi chali gayi

Pyarse dil to bhardi

Lekin esha ghao kardi

Na dekh sakta hu khabhi

Na dikha sakta hu kisiko

Aap ayi chali gayi

Pyar se dil to bhardi

Lekin esha ghao kardi

Aah aah nikalta hey dilse

Tum etni pyari insane thi

Jaha bhi ho jesheh bhi

Kush raho hamesha hamesha

Dua barsate raho upar se…

Earlier, Magnfi released a cassette of songs – Jahan Bhi Raho Kush Raho and Miyang Ketak Doh in Nyishi (Yaad Atta Rahta Hey)

The cassette with singer Punka Cheda, music by Sagar Nai and lyricist Sahi Dahiya, and produced by Chopa Cheda & Gyadam Abo Production, would be available in youtube and in the market soon, said Punka, the anchor of the event.