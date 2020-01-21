Itanagar: Fire and Evacuation Drill conducted in school         

Itanagar

The objective of drill was to create Fire safety awareness amongst the school staffs and students.

January 21, 2020
Itanagar

The Fire & Emergency Services personnel of Fire Station, Itanagar has conducted National Fire & Evacuation drill 2020 at Auxilium Higher Secondary School, Gohpur, Itanagar on 21st Jan’2020. The objective of drill was to create Fire safety awareness amongst the school staffs and students.

The team was leading by Koj Taro, Officer-In charge, Fire Station Itanagar where demonstrated various types of extinguishing media by using portable fire extinguishers, such as Water Type Extinguishers for ordinary fire, Mechanical Foam (AFFF) extinguishers for oil fire, Dry Chemical powder Extinguishers for metal fire, Carbon-dioxide extinguishers for electric and gas fire, including improvised methods of rescue drills, First Aid, LPG fire, evacuate from hazards/vulnerable situation  and also brief to the public Do’s and Don’ts in case of fire.

