Itanagar: Fill up the potholes of NH-415 by January 15- Capital DC directs executing agency

Itanagar

Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom today directed the executing agency and highway engineers to fill up the potholes by January 15.

Dulom was addressing the 1st interaction and coordination meeting with the officials of TK Engineering Consortium Pvt ltd, Highway engineers, authority engineers, traffic police officers and others at DC office today.

DC said that all line department has been extending all possible help and support to the Highway authority and executing agency and capital administration for executing the four lane work properly with a quality.

There has been several complain from the public and also seen in social media that the road is dusty during the sunny weather which need to be taken care off by the agency and directed the agency to sprinkle water on under construction four lane road.

He suggested the Highway engineers to take help and support at any point of time whenever is required to fast track the work on war footing.

He also requested the officers of Highway department to put signboard, caution sign, and alert signals near the construction site so that unwanted accident takes place during the construction period.

Further he also request the traffic authority to lay a plan with the highway authority and executing agency so that necessary traffic diversion is made for proper traffic regulation in the capital.

Traffic SP Irak Bagra, ADC Itanagar Tolom Dupok, Highway Executive Engineer Nan That, EAC Naharlagun EAC Ashok Tajo, administrative officers from Itanagar and Naharlagun, Itanagar SDPO Kamdam Sikom, Authority engineers, officials of TK Engineering Consortium Pvt ltd among others were present in the meeting.