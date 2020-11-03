Itanagar: Felix inaugurates Home Medical Service unit at Hema Hospital

Itanagar- In a first of its kind the Heema hospital here has started at home medical service under Heema home care unit. The unit was formally inaugurated here on Tuesday by home minister Bamang Felix. While talking to press the Dr Byabang Heema, Assistant Managing Director, Heema hospital informed that service is only for non emergence and minor ailments.

“We are starting service first in the Itanagar capital region and if response is good we will start it in other parts of the state. Initially 5 doctor and 10 nursing staff will be exclusively engaged. Basic nursing service facilities for the people who are suffering chronic ailments will also be provided as part of Heema home care service,” she informed.

The Home Minister Bamang Felix while speaking on the occasion said the at home service facilities started by Heema hospital is appreciable. “This is the best facility started by the Heema hospital. This will immensely help the people who can’t visit hospital for various reasons,” he said.

The home minister also extended gratitude to the health workers for their continued contribution in the battle against Covid 19 pandemic.

Further he said the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu has pumped in huge money to improve health infrastructure of the state.

“The state government is very serious about improving the health sector. We will also extend support to any hospital that is providing yeoman service to the people,” said Felix.

The home minister also said people visit hospitals with hope and therefore hospital authorities have a big responsibility on their part.

“The good behavior of staff helps in healing from ailment. The positive atmosphere in the hospital matters a lot. But the incident of misbehavior with hospital staff is also unfortunate,” he added. The home minister lauded the contribution of Heema hospital in the health sector.