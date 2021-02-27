Arunachal

Itanagar: Eviction drive near Capital SP office

February 27, 2021
0 Less than a minute
Itanagar: Eviction drive near Capital SP office

ITANAGAR-  Eviction drive was conducted today under the supervision of ADM Talo Potom in collaboration with SDPO Itanagar near Capital SP office road.

Potom informed that the eviction was done for the purpose of  widening  the colony roads. “CC pavement roads which was made is not sufficient for the commuters and also creating  unnecessary traffic jam.

 He also informed eviction will be conducted in every region of Capital Complex.

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK BELOW
Tags
February 27, 2021
0 Less than a minute

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button