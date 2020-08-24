Itanagar: Elaborate security arrangement has been done to tackle 36 hours Capital bandh- DGP

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The DGP Arunachal Pradesh Police, R P Upadhyaya has claimed that police has intelligence report of anti-social elements planning to indulge in arson and violence during the proposed 36 hour bandh call by All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) on August 27 and 28 next. While talking to the media here on Monday, he said the police are taking the intelligence report very seriously and have made necessary security arrangements accordingly to tackle 36 hrs Itanagar capital complex bandh call given by ANYA.

“We have learnt a lesson from the anti PRC riot and will strive hard to maintain law and order come what may. No one will be allowed to take law into their own hand,” said DGP. He also briefed about the security arrangement in capital complex.

“Whole Itanagar capital region (ICR) has been divided into 5 zone which will be headed by a DIG rank officer. The zones will further be segregated into sectors and each sector will be headed by an SP rank officer. The police will wear body cameras and drones will be used to identify the rioters. The rioters will not be spared,” said DGP.

The 20 company of APP from various parts of state have been deployed for the duty. Further ministry of home affairs (MHA) has provided 21 companies of central paramilitary force. “Out of 21 companies, the 15 are already based in the state. They have arrived from various districts of state along with state police.

They are following inter-district SOPs of the health department,” informed DGP. He said only 6 companies of paramilitary forces have come from Assam. “Every CPMF personnel who have arrived from Assam are being tested for Covid 19 by rapid antigen test. So far 6 personnel who were posted at civil secretariat have tested positive and we are taking care of them at CCC,” the DGP Upadhyaya added. He also appealed to the people of the capital complex not to worry.

“We share their concern. Infact we had first written to health department to conduct antigen test of all the personnel of paramilitary. I assure there will be no compromise with the SOPs of the health department,” he said. Regarding fear of violence during bandh, he said police are trying their best to boost security to help the people.