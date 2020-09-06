Itanagar: Education Minister Taba Tedir’s condition is stable

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The condition of education minister Taba Tedir who has been admitted here at Dedicated Covid Hospital (DCH), MLA apartment after testing positive for Covid 19 is stable. Talking to the media here on Sunday Dr Tamar Paleng, Nodal officer on Covid 19 (TRIHMS) informed that his health is being closely monitored.

“He was admitted on Friday with a complaint of mild fever. We have started treatment with antiviral injection,” said Dr Paleng.

Besides minister Tedir, at present 20 other patients are admitted at DCH. “The 3 patients are very critical whose condition is quite serious.

The DCH started functioning on August 16 and since then we have treated 50 patients from across the state,” said Dr Paleng.

Further Dr Paleng informed that till now 20 health care workers including six doctors from TRIHMS tested positive for Covid 19.

“18 of them have recovered and two are still on observation. Infact some of the doctors have rejoined the service after recovering,” said Dr Paleng.

He also expressed concern over people not taking the Covid 19 seriously. “A wrong message is being circulated in social media that Covid-19 is not a serious disease which is absolutely wrong. But in reality, it is very dangerous disease.

Covid has seen fatalities even among young people,” he said. Dr Paleng informed that on an average 15 to 20 percent case becomes very serious and many lose lives within 5 days of infection.

Expressing concern over the growing case of Covid 19 in Itanagar capital region, he urged people not to relax and strictly follow the guidelines issued by the health department.

He also appeal all section of society to use face mask and maintain social distancing in all places and use hand sanitizers and wash hands frequently to stay away from infection of the deadly virus and stay safe and fine. Dr Paleng further said.