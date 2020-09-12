Itanagar: Education Minister Taba Tedir discharged DCH, Chimpu

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar : Education and Cultural Affairs Minister Taba Tedir who was infected with Coronavirus and tested Covid 19 positive and was admitted at Dedicated Covid Hospital (DCH) located at MLA Apartment, Chimpu has been discharged today on being cured/recovered. Medical sources said.

TRIHMS, Nodal Officer on Covid 19 and Chest specialist Dr. Tamar Paleng informed the media that the Education Minister Taba Tedir was a very cooperative patient like other. he response well. Earlier he was kept in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and later he was shifted to Male Ward. Dr Paleng said.

“It is a happy moment for the patient when they are discharged on being cured”, as per national guidelines of discharge policy Tedir has also been advised for seven days strict home isolation. Dr. Paleng added.

There are 21 patient as of now and two of them are in critical condition, however we are managing the hospital which was converted from MLA apartment and the club house has been covered into hospital and all other required items are available. Dr. Paleng further said.

Education Minister Taba Tedir interacting to media said that “ I got a break from hustle and tussle life and get 8 days”. The atmosphere here in hospital was quite and I find that the doctors giving treatment was paying attention equally to all what I find” Tedir said.

“ When I was shifted out from ICU I devoted my time in reading books on soft story of various tribes, new education policy and others” he said. “ I will strictly maintain the home isolation as advised by the doctor: Tedir said.

“ I would like to thanks all those who has been giving messages, inspiration messages, blessings in social media and directly to me also, I also thank all those also who has been praying for my wellbeing during my tenure in DCH”. He said.

Tedir appeal all section of society to maintain good health and spirit by doing exercise on daily basis, take care of foods, daily exercise, health and hygiene to remain fit and fine with a healthy body and sound mind” Tedir added.