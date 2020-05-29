Itanagar- Driver, Handyman die as truck falls on gorge near shiv mandir

Itanagar- Driver and a handyman of a truck died on spot, when the truck fall in gorge after the driver lost control over it, near Shiv Mandir between Itanagar and Naharlagun NH 415 last night around 9.30 pm.

Itanagar Police station OC Phasang Simi, informed that fully loaded truck with tiles bearing registration No RJ. 14GJ-6942 was on its way towards Lekhi Village Naharlagun from Itanagar and fell in to deep gorge near Shiv Mandir. Both Driver and Handyman died on spot.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Om Prakash Choudhary 35 years, while handyman Manoj Kumar Choudary 25 years. Both the decease were from Alwar district of Rajasthan, OC said.

He also informed that to retrieve their body police has to used JCB and folk land machine , because the Bodies were buried by heaps of tiles. The body was kept in morgue of RKM Hospital while postmortem was conducted today and later handed over to the relative members today. Simi said.

A case has been registered at Itanagar police station no 132/2020 U/S 279 / 304(A) IPC and further investigation is on. All legal formalities is completed. OC added.