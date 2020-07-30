Itanagar: DMO concern over low turnout for the Rapid Antigen Test in ICR

ADVERTISEMENT

Naharlagun: The district medical officer (DMO) Dr Mandip Perme has expressed concern over low turnout for the Rapid Antigen Test being conducted across Itanagar capital region (ICR). While talking to the press here on Thursday Dr Perme said due to low turnout of people the number of tests conducted per day is coming down.

“People are not turning up for tests which are a matter of serious concern. I appeal people of ICR to voluntarily come forward for the test. They should not fear the stigmatization and extend cooperation with rapid response teams who are conducting tests,” said Dr Perme. Giving details of the tests conducted in ICR on Thursday, he said 24 positive cases were detected.

He also said till now 32467 combined antigens, RTPCR and trunet test have been conducted in the ICR. “744 tested positive and 464 discharged,” said Dr Perme.

He however said that the test are increased and intensified in next few days in Naharlagun area and appeal the people to take the advantage of testing facility at the door step in their locality and Ward respectively.

