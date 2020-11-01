Itanagar- Dispensary cum branch office of ESIC inaugurated

Itanagar- The dispensary cum branch office of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) state office has been inaugurated today here at Zoo road near Gohpur tinali.

The function was held today which was attended by Secretary Labour & Employment, Ajay Kumar Bisht as chief guest in presence of Deputy Labour commissioner Khoda Hinda, All Arunachal Pradesh Labour Union (AAPLU) President Dana Tadu and other senior officer of labour department and ESIC Officers.

With the inauguration and opening of Itanagar branch of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will cater to the needs of the people willing for getting health insurance scheme.

The ESI Act. The employees working in these factories, earning wages upto Rs 21,000 per month(Rs 25,000 per month for persons with disability) shall be eligible for coverage under the ESI scheme.

All factories located in Papum Pare district where employing 10 or more persons shall become eligible for coverage under the ESI Act, 1948. The facility of online registration is available in esic.nic.in website Shramsuvidha portal. No physical documents are required to be submitted for registration under. A official informed this dialy.