Itanagar- DIPR Officers Bid Adieu to IPR Secretary Himanshu Gupta

Itanagar- IPR Secretary Himanshu Gupta sir has been transferred to the Union Territory of Delhi after successful completion of his tenure in Arunachal Pradesh.

Today, the officers of DIPR called on him in his office chamber to express their thanks and gratitude for his dynamic leadership in guiding the department.

Needless to say that he was instrumental in completion of the Soochna Bhawan building and introduced many path-breaking and watershed programmes in the department including Arunachal Rising Campaigns, IEC programmes, Arunachal Literature Festival, PR Conclave and many other gainful and useful schemes that had invariably enhanced the image and esteem of the department.

He worked tirelessly during the pandemic because of which DIPR made its presence felt along with administration, health department and Police.

The officers of the department led by Incharge DIPR Dasher Teshi Taba presented a number of mementoes to Himanshu on behalf of the department as a token of love and respect.