Itanagar- dedicate themselves for the cause of state’s development- Bamang Mangha to APSCS&T staff

Itanagar- Bamang Mangha re-appointed as Chairman of Arunachal Pradesh state council of science & Technology (APSCS&T) today while chairing the meeting has requested the officers and official including research scholars and scientist of the department to dedicate themselves for the cause of development of state.

Mangha said that “we have suffered a lot due to outbreak of Covid 19 pandemic , but we cannot stay idle. We have to learn to live with the Coronavirus.

The department has various ongoing project which include Bio Resource centre (BRC) under department of Bio Technology Govt of India at Kimin in Papum Pare district. All the project are at the verge of completion. He said.

Many works of the department are based on research and investigation which include geo-tagging of all the village, circle and district which would help all the works department for their project progress and completion.

Several works like improvement of technology in scientific study which has been made at planetariums and state science centre which help the students in their study. He added.

When asked on traffic jam in capital complex, Mangha said that I have directed all my officers and staffs not to park vehicle on the arterial road near the office premise but to park their vehicle in the land available near Directorate of Land management.

Several senior officers including Director, Joint Director, Dy Director, OSD project officers, research officers, scientist among other were present in the meeting on the first day in his office as Chairman for 2nd time on Monday.

