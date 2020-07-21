Itanagar: DC ICR issus regulatory for petrol pumps of capital complex

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom has issued an order restricting issuance of high speed diesel (HSD) or petrol to everyday consumers during the lockdown period.

As per the order, HSD or petrol shall be issued to only those vehicles under the exempted categories during the lockdown period.

“HSD and petrol shall not be issued to normal consumers, except for medical emergencies and exempted offices,” the order said.

The sources in DC office said that this orfer was necessitated after a huge crowd was witness in. few petrol station of Itanagar on.Monday while most of outlet were closed of reason nest known to them.