Itanagar: DC capital reviews monsoon preparedness

Itanagar- A meeting was convened today by the Deputy Commissioner Itanagar Capital Region Komkar Dulom with all the Stakeholders to review the monsoon preparedness during which he emphasized on the need for greater coordination and co-operation amongst stakeholders in order to tackle disasters collectively.

He stressed that as the whole world is currently gripped with the Corona Virus Pandemic, we should keep our spirits high and be prepared to face the challenges.

Also as natural disasters are unpredictable and inevitable, therefore measures and good practices should be adopted in combating the disaster and future calamities, said the DC.

Vital suggestions and preventive measures to prevent disaster were also shared and deliberated upon by the members present .

During the meeting, the DC also reviewed the works of line departments like PWD, PHED, Electrical etc and asked them to work in coordination with each other. He also asked them to submit damage report on daily basis and also to do the documentation of all the damages properly.

He also urged all the concerned department to regularly update the department’s resource inventory.

The DC has also appealed the denizens to move to safer locations or to relief camps set up at two locations at GHSS Kankernallah and at Gyan Ganga Vidyapeeth Itanagar.

The DDMO Moromi Dodum Sonam informed that the DEOC( District Emergency Operating Center) may be contacted for any kind of emergency during disaster 1077, 878-7336331,9436415828

Among other, ADM Talo Potom, ADC Talom Dupak and HoDs of concerned departments attended the meeting.