Itanagar: CS inspected construction work of NH-415        

Itanagar

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar alongwith top officials of various line department on Saturday night carried out inspection to the under construction four lane of NH-415 from Chandan Nagar to Papu Nallah.

Talking to media, Chief Secretary informed that ” we are taking care of the four lane road construction in the state capital. All the line department is extending all possible support for smooth construction. We are providing security and full support of administration so that the executing agency do not face obstruction during execution of the project in time”.

CS said that “A alternate route is being workout to divert vehicle at Bank Tinali till the work of underpass is completed latest by March.

He however appeal the denizens and commuters to bear with the inconveniences during two months so that major works in the township area is cleared.

Capital DC Komkar Dulom said that there are huge flow of traffic is more in compare to other parts of state. we will try best to carry major construction work of underpass in night hours but would try to allow the vehicle movement in day. Traffic will be properly regulated with the help of security personnels, traffic police and traffic wardens, DC said.

TK Engineering consortium Pvt ltd, Managing Director Ratu Techi while informed that due to various issue the work has been delayed for sometime, but he assure that the work would be completed in given time.

The inspection takes place from Papu nallah point in Naharlagun to C Sector near Capital Auto agency in Itanagar till late night.

PHED Chief Engineer Toko Jyoti, Power Chief Engineer Bar Takum, PWD Highway Chief Engineer Toli Basar, Capital Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom, Additional district magistrate cum highway administrator Talo Potom, Naharlagun Highway Division Executive Engineer Nani Tath, Power Executive Engineer Itanagar Division EE Joram Lali, Yupia division EE Janu Tayeng Tarh, Capital ASP Harsh Indora and other official of various line department. TK Engineering top official including Managing Director Ratu Techi, Project Manager Pranjal Hatimatha among others were present during the inspection.