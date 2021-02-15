Itanagar: CRPF 138 Bn established students library at GHSS

ITANAGAR- The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 138 Battalion based at Senki View area of the capital city today established at students library at Govt Higher Secondary School ( GHSS ) which has been inaugurated today.

Inaugurating the students library at new building campus, Secondary Education Director, Marken Kadu said it is a matter of great concern that the students community now a days has been avoiding the reading habits and their they are diverting their attention toward other activities which has been a wastage of time and energy.

Earlier during our time we have always dependent on such library and we have to go to such library after traveling several kilometers and to other city and towns for reading reference books and story and also to take note which are useful books which are only found in such library. He said.

Kadu emphasis upon the students community to continue with reading habits which provide lots reference and knowledge and support for examination and other examinations.

“ the library is a treasure of books and knowledge which need to be preserved and the stunners community need to keep it clean and tidy and use the books for better purpose”. Kadu added.

CRPF, 138 Bn Commandant, H S Kales in his address said that the programme is a part of civic action plan (CAP) wherein several such initiative like providing of water filter, solar lantern, medical and health camp, providing of books and other necessary items to the needy students of the area and we will continue to do so. We have determined to serve the society right from law and order issue and all front, Commandants said.

Today around 250 books with all necessary sitting arrangements and cupboards etc has been provide and shall look forward that the students community of Government Higher Secondary School take is carefully and use it properly.

He further appeal the students to concentrate in study and remain fit and fine to become a fine gentleman and serve the society.

GHSS Principal Pubi Lombi, Vice Principal Geli Kamki, CRPF 138 Bn 2 I/C Harish Chandra Kumar, Dy Commandant A A Maheo, Asstiant Commandant Sunil Verma, teaching faculty and senior students of the school were present on the occasion.